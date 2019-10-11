It's all consuming.
You Should Really Check the CardMatch Tool Right Now

Shep McAllister
Screenshot: Shep McAllister
Note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
We’ve written about the CardMatch tool before, which can check your individual eligibility for higher-than-normal credit card welcome bonuses, but if you haven’t checked recently, it’s worth another look.

The Points Guy reports that CardMatch is currently showing many new customers targeted 100,000 point welcome offers for the The Platinum Card® from American Express (after spending $5,000 in the first three months), and 50,000 point offers for the American Express® Gold Card (after spending $2,000 in the first three months).

Those offer a ton of extra value compared to the publicly available bonuses of 60,000 and 35,000 points, respectively (with the same minimum spending requirements). But again, they’re targeted offers only available to certain potential customers, so you’ll need to run your name through the CardMatch tool to see if you’re eligible.

