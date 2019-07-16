If you ever shop at Target, you should have a Target REDCard. It comes in both credit and debit forms, and both save you 5% on almost everything Target sells. But if you want a little added incentive to sign up, if you get the card between now and July 27, Target will send you a $40 off $40+ coupon in the mail. It has a few restrictions, and expires on August 31, but Target sells an awful lot of stuff, so you should have no trouble using it.

Target’s offered a few deals like this before to the tune of $25 off a $100 purchase, but never one as generous as this.

The best part of the REDCard: You don’t have to carry it. You can link it to the Target app on your phone, and use that at checkout at any Target store.

