Our Readers' Favorite Hotel Credit Card Just Got a Lucrative New Welcome Offer

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Credit Cards Credit Cards Let us help you navigate the complex world of credit cards and rewards points.

Note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. Prev Next View All

Marriott’s Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is our readers’ favorite hotel-branded card, and of the chain’s three consumer cards, it’s the one we think makes the most sense for the majority of travelers. Now, a limited time welcome offer makes it even more rewarding than usual.



Advertisement

New cardmembers who spend $5,000 in their first three months will be showered with 100,000 bonus points, which is enough for a night at any Marriott in the world during peak season, or as many as 20 nights at a Category 1 property during off-peak dates.

That’s up from the usual 75,000 point welcome bonus, but the trade-off is that you’ll have to spend $2,000 more than usual to get the bonus. If you have a major purchase or two on the horizon (the holidays are just around the corner), this is a great opportunity to score some free hotel nights.

As always, Bonvoy Boundless cardholders get 15 elite credit nights on their account automatically, which grants you automatic Silver Elite status. You’ll also receive a free night award every year on your cardmember anniversary worth up to 35,000 points, which should more than cancel out the card’s $95 annual fee.