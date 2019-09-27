It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Credit CardsTravel

Our Readers' Favorite Hotel Credit Card Just Got a Lucrative New Welcome Offer

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Marriott
287
Save
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Credit CardsCredit CardsLet us help you navigate the complex world of credit cards and rewards points.
Note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
PrevNextView All

Marriott’s Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is our readers’ favorite hotel-branded card, and of the chain’s three consumer cards, it’s the one we think makes the most sense for the majority of travelers. Now, a limited time welcome offer makes it even more rewarding than usual.

Advertisement

New cardmembers who spend $5,000 in their first three months will be showered with 100,000 bonus points, which is enough for a night at any Marriott in the world during peak season, or as many as 20 nights at a Category 1 property during off-peak dates.

That’s up from the usual 75,000 point welcome bonus, but the trade-off is that you’ll have to spend $2,000 more than usual to get the bonus. If you have a major purchase or two on the horizon (the holidays are just around the corner), this is a great opportunity to score some free hotel nights.

As always, Bonvoy Boundless cardholders get 15 elite credit nights on their account automatically, which grants you automatic Silver Elite status. You’ll also receive a free night award every year on your cardmember anniversary worth up to 35,000 points, which should more than cancel out the card’s $95 annual fee.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

The Chase Sapphire Reserve Is Our Readers' Favorite Travel Rewards Card
All of Southwest's Consumer Credit Cards Just Boosted Their Welcome Offers To 60,000 Points
The United Explorer Card Is Packed With Perks, Including One That They Don't Talk About

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts