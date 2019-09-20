Graphic: Chase

Chase has announced its Q4 bonus categories for the Chase Freedom card, and you’ll have the opportunity to get 5% back on Paypal, Chase Pay, and department store purchases from October through the end of the year, if you activate the offer here.



As always, the 5% back is only valid on your first $1,500 of eligible purchases for the quarter, which works out to $75 worth of cash back. But if you have a Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred card, you’ll be able to convert that cash back into Ultimate Rewards points, which are much more valuable than simple cash back when redeemed for travel.

Paypal can be used in online purchases from a variety of retailers, as can Chase Pay, so the opportunities there should be pretty obvious. As for department stores, you’ll want to keep this list of eligible retailers handy:

Aliexpress



Beall’s of Florida



Belk



Bergdorf Goodman



Bergners



Bloomingdales



Boscov’s Department Store



Boston Store



Dillards



Goody’s



Gordmans



JC Penney



Kohls



Lord & Taylor



Macys



Neiman Marcus



Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack



Peebles Dept Store



Saks Fifth Ave & Off Fifth



Sears



Stage Stores



Stein Mart



The Bon Ton



Von Maur



Younkers



Don’t have a Chase Freedom card? If you apply now, you can earn $150 cash back for spending $500 in your first three months, with no annual fee. You can read more about the card from our review.

