Hyatt already has some of the best redemption rates in the hotel industry, with free nights starting at just 5,000 points, and even world class hotels with rates in excess of $1,000/night often priced at just 25,000 points. And with their latest promotion, World of Hyatt Credit Card cardholders can get 10% of those points back on summer stays.

The promotion is available to all World of Hyatt cardholders on stays between July 1 and September 2. Just activate the promotion for your account here, and you’ll get 10% of your points back on all of your free stays, points + cash redemptions, room upgrades, and more. You just have to activate the promotion before July 15 to be eligible, but there’s no limit to the number of points you can get back.

Just note that the promotion is only valid on stays that end before September 2, and it’ll take 6-8 weeks after the completion of your stay to see the points appear back in your account. Luckily, it will apply to existing reservations you’ve already made, as long as they fall in the valid date range. For example, I already have a stay booked at the Hyatt Ziva All-Inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta in July, and I’ll be getting 6,000 points back on my 60,000 point, three night redemption. </humblebrag>

New World of Hyatt cardholders are eligible as well, so there’s still time to sign up for the card to take advantage. New cardholders will get a 25,000 point welcome bonus after spending $3,000 in your first three months, and an additional 25,000 points after spending $6,000 total in your first six months. You can also add points to your Hyatt account from your Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve Ultimate Rewards balance, if you need some extra points to afford a certain redemption.

Gizmodo Media Commerce has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. Gizmodo Media Group and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.