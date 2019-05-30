Photo: Gades Photography (Unsplash)

If you’re a frequent Delta flyer, it’s a particularly good time to sign up for a Delta Amex, as all three cards just launched lucrative limited time welcome offers.

Here are your options, as well as all three cards’ regular welcome offers for comparison:

Gold Delta SkyMiles®Credit Card from American Express – 60,000 SkyMiles after $2,000 spend in your first three months, plus a $50 statement credit after your first Delta purchase in the first three months. (Normally 30,000 miles after $1,000 spend, with the same statement credit.)

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express – 75,000 SkyMiles and 5,000 Medallion Qualifying Miles after $3,000 spend in your first three months, plus a $100 statement credit after your first Delta purchase in the first three months. (Normally 35,000 miles and 5,000 MQMs after $1,000 spend, with the same statement credit.)

Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express - 75,000 SkyMiles and 5,000 MQMs after $5,000 spend in your first three months. (Normally 40,000 SkyMiles and 10,000 MQMs after $3,000 spend in three months.)

The Points Guy currently values Delta SkyMiles at 1.2 cents each, meaning the Delta Gold Amex bonus would be worth about $720, and the Platinum and Reserve bonuses would be worth about $900 (not accounting for the MQMs), though that value will obviously vary based on what flights you choose to redeem them on. The catch is that you’ll have to spend more on the card to hit your bonus threshold than usual, but getting an extra 30,000 to 40,000 SkyMiles for spending an additional $1,000 to $2,000 is a great rate of return.



If you need help choosing a card, here’s a breakdown of their annual fees and noteworthy benefits.

Delta Gold Amex –$95 annual fee, waived in the first year. Automatic boarding group 1 on Delta flights, and one checked bag for free (must pay for flight with the card). Earn one SkyMile per dollar on all purchases, and two SkyMiles on Delta purchases. The card has no foreign transaction fees, and you can access Delta Sky Clubs for $29 per person (the cardholder plus up to two guests).

Delta Platinum Amex -$195 annual fee. All of the above benefits, plus one domestic main cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card. That means if you pay for a main cabin roundtrip ticket within the U.S., you can bring someone else for free (save for taxes and fees).

Delta Reserve Amex - $450 annual fee. All of the above benefits, but with complimentary Sky Club access for the cardholder ($29 guest passes available for up to two guests), and the domestic companion certificate is also valid on first class and Delta Comfort+. You’ll also have access to a concierge.

For my money, the Platinum Delta Card (which we’ve covered before) is right in the sweet spot for most travelers. That companion certificate should easily cover the $195 annual fee, and is well worth the extra $100 per year compared to the Gold card, especially when you factor in the welcome bonuses.

