From time to time, credit card issuers offer elevated welcome offers to all new cardholders, such as Delta’s current promotion on several of its credit cards. But the very best offers are often only available to a target subset of customers—you’ve likely gotten some of them in your mailbox before promptly disposing of them without much thought—and the CardMatch tool is a great way to find some of them online, in just a matter of seconds.



All you have to do is give the CardMatch tool (run by creditcards.com) your information, including the last four digits of your social security number. The site will perform a soft credit check (which will not affect your credit score), and then show you a variety of cards in a sortable list.

The ones you really want to pay attention to are the cards that say “Special Offer,” as this signifies that you’re eligible for a better welcome bonus than you’d get by applying for the card through traditional means. For example, I’m currently eligible for 100,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 in my first three months with a Platinum Card® from America Express, compared to the public offer of 60,000 points with the same minimum spend. Or, I could get an American Express® Gold Card with 50,000 points for spending $2,000 in my first three months, compared to 35,000 points elsewhere after meeting the same minimum spend requirements. Just remember that offers are subject to change at any time.

To be clear, you may not have access to these specific offers, or you may be targeted for some other offers that I am not (let us know in the comments!). It all depends on your credit profile and the banks that are interested in signing you up as a customer at any given time.

Beyond the special offers, CardMatch can help you find the right card for your situation by showing you cards that you’re prequalified for, or by letting you sort cards by various factors like annual fees, interest rates, and foreign transaction fees. It doesn’t hurt your credit to check, and you may just find yourself with a much nicer welcome offer than you’d otherwise get, so it’s worth taking for a spin.

