With just over two weeks to go on the Q2 bonus at grocery and home improvement stores, Chase just announced that in Q3 (July-September), Chase Freedom cardholders will earn 5% back at gas stations and on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, and Apple Music, just to name a few.



This is actually the second time just this year that Chase has offered 5% back at gas stations, but it’s the first time they’ve ever offered that bonus on streaming services. If you’re signed up for as many as I am, the extra points will be worth the hassle of changing your auto-billing credit card. As always, you’re limited to earning 5% back on your first $1,500 in eligible purchases per quarter you activate, after which you’ll earn the standard 1% back.

The activation option isn’t live just yet, but in the coming days you’ll be able to enter your name and the last four digits of your card number to prepare for Q3.

5% is great, but better yet, you can pair your Freedom with a Chase Sapphire Preferred card or Chase Sapphire Reserve to convert your cash back into Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed at higher values towards travel.

