It's all consuming.
Chase Just Added Emirates To Its List of Transfer Partners, Which Is Great For a Lot of Reasons

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Chase
Photo: mkjr_ (Unsplash)

With so many of our readers invested in Chase’s Ultimate Rewards ecosystem, any new transfer partner is big news, but the latest addition to the program is particularly noteworthy: Emirates Skywards.

Starting today, you can transfer Ultimate Rewards points from your Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve accounts to Emirates at a 1:1 ratio, the same as American Express’s partnership, and better than Capital One’s 2:1 ratio.

Emirates has some of the nicest planes and poshest first class products in the sky (taking a shower at 40,000 feet? Yes please), and their long haul first and business class redemptions are the stuff of point collectors’ dreams (though watch out for surcharges). That said, you can also potentially use the points for more modest redemptions stateside, like JetBlue flights starting at 7,500 points each way, or Alaska Air flights starting at 15,000 miles roundtrip.

This is great news for Chase cardholders, obviously, but it could prove to be most beneficial for people invested in multiple travel rewards ecosystems. The addition of Chase means that we now have three easy ways to rack up Emirates Skywards points, meaning that bucket list first class suite is within reach for more travelers than ever.

https://points.theinventory.com/chase-just-added-emirates-to-its-list-of-transfer-partn-1837584077

About the author

