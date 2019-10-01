Credit Cards Let us help you navigate the complex world of credit cards and rewards points. Note: the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Delta is revamping its suite of consumer credit cards, and though the changes don’t go into effect until January 30, 2020, the airline is promoting them now with a trio of limited time welcome offers.



If you apply prior to the changes taking effect, your first annual fee will be assessed at the current, lower rate. Upon your first card renewal though, you’ll have to pay the new, higher annual fee for your card, though you’ll have access to the new benefits starting on January 30, regardless of your renewal date.

Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

Annual Fee: $99 (up from $95)



New Benefits: 2x miles earned at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets (currently 1x). $100 Delta flight credit after $10k spend in a calendar year.

Changing Benefits: No more Medallion Qualification Dollars waiver after 2019, and no more discounted Sky Club access (currently $29 per person).

Unchanged Benefits: Automatic boarding group 1 on Delta flights, and one checked bag for free (must pay for flight with the card). Earn 2x SkyMiles on Delta purchases. No foreign transaction fees.

If you use the Delta Gold Amex for everyday spending, doubling your points on restaurants and U.S. Supermarkets is a huge win, as is the $100 flight credit. Losing access to discounted Sky Club access is a definite bummer though, as it can be a great refuge at the airport during a long delay.

Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express

Annual Fee: $250 (up from $195)



New Benefits: 3x miles earned on Delta purchases (up from 2x) and at hotels (up from 1x), plus 2x miles at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets (currently 1x). A Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck).

Changing Benefits: You’ll still earn 10k MQMs after spending $25,000 and $50,000 in during a calendar year, but the bonus redeemable miles are being removed. Delta Sky Club access is also increasing from $29 per person to $39.

Unchanged Benefits: The same as the Gold card, but with the addition of one domestic main cabin round-trip companion certificate each year upon renewal of your card.

Even with the higher annual fee, we still think the Delta Platinum Amex is a good deal for the companion certificate alone, and you stand to earn a lot more miles on travel and food expenses throughout the year.

Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express

Annual Fee: $550 (up from $450)



New Benefits: 3x miles earned on Delta purchases (up from 2x). 15,000 bonus MQMs after spending both $90,000 and $120,000 in a calendar year, in addition to the current $30,000 and $60,000 tiers. Two one-time guest passes for the Delta Sky Club. Complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges when flying Delta with a ticket purchased on the card (two guests may accompany you for $50 each). A Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit (same rules as the Platinum card). Access to complimentary upgrades even for non-Medallion members, though you’ll be prioritized behind them.

Changing Benefits: You’ll still earn 10k MQMs after spending $25,000 and $50,000 in during a calendar year, but the bonus redeemable miles are being removed. Access to Sky Priority security lanes is also being eliminated.

Unchanged Benefits: All of the Platinum card’s benefits, but with complimentary Sky Club access for the cardholder. The domestic companion certificate is also valid on first class and Delta Comfort+ tickets. You’ll also have access to a concierge.

Centurion Lounge access is the highlight of the Delta Reserve’s changes, especially if you live in or fly through a city frequently that has one. $550 is a steep annual fee, however.

Limited Time Welcome Offers

Again, these benefits don’t go into effect until January 30 regardless of when you get the card, but if you apply now, you can lock in a year with the current annual fee structure while still taking advantage of these limited time welcome offers:

Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card - 60,000 SkyMiles after spending $2,000 in your first three months, up from 30,000 miles after spending $1,000. You’ll also receive a $50 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in your first three months.

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card - 75,000 SkyMiles (plus 5,000 MQMs) after spending $3,000 in your first three months, up from 35,000 miles after spending $1,000. You’ll also receive a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase in your first three months.

Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card - 75,000 SkyMiles (plus 10,000 MQMs) after spending $5,000 in your first three months, up from 40,000 miles after spending $3,000. The Reserve is sometimes excluded from limited time welcome offer increases, so this is particularly enticing.

All three offers are only available through the end of October.